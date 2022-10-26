City leaders demand funding for memorial for survivors tortured by Jon Burge

City leaders and activists came together to call for funding to be set aside for a memorial for survivors of torture by former police detective Jon Burge.

Burge oversaw the torture and coerced confessions of at least 125 people from the 1970s until the 1990s.

Chicago passed legislation in May 2015 providing reparations for Burge torture survivors, and promised survivors the creation of a public memorial — which has not yet happened.

Survivors say that the memorial will serve as a public acknowledgment of what they endured, and are calling on the city to follow through with its promise.