Tensions flare: Chicago aldermen adjourn without voting on plan to rename Lake Shore Drive

On Wednesday, the Chicago City Council adjourned without voting on a controversial plan to rename a portion of Lake Shore Drive after Jean Baptiste Point DuSable, who was Chicago's first permanent resident.

DuSable was a Black trader who settled at the mouth of the Chicago River.

The name change is not supported by Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Instead, Lightfoot suggested a compromise of "DuSable Lake Shore Drive," but that deal fell apart. In addition, the mayor has also proposed renaming a portion of the Chicago Riverwalk and a park after DuSable.

Ald. David Moore (17th) sponsored the name change. Before Wednesday's meeting, he said the cost for renaming would be a little more than $800,000 to the state, city and CTA. Moore is pushing back against critics who say it would cause lakefront property values to plunge.

"When you see other colleagues getting with a real estate firm to push fear mongering, in Chicago we call the dog whistles, among their constituents and saying your property values are going to do down and all of that, which is not true at all, those are the things that's racially charged," Moore said.

Meanwhile, tensions became heated at the City Council meeting, which forced the early adjournment.

The fight revolved around the botched Chicago police raid of Anjanette Young. She was left standing naked and handcuffed when police got the wrong home.

Last week, the mayor's pick for corporate council, who she was looking to get approved on Wednesday, filed a motion to dismiss Young's lawsuit against the city. The city reportedly wanted to settle for $1-million, but Young's lawyers viewed the offer as too low.

Alderwoman Jeannette Taylor met Mayor Lightfoot at the back of the council chamber and some heated words were exchanged.

The mayor released a statement after the council meeting saying in part, "Today a small group of aldermen brazenly created a spectacle."

She also went on to blame the aldermen for preventing votes on actions that would provide relief to hotel workers.