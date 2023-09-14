City leaders urge 'responsible' celebrations for Mexican Independence Day

On the eve of Mexican Independence Day celebrations, city officials are calling for joy and responsibility.

Each September, cars draped with Mexican flags pack downtown streets, and sounds of honking can be heard for blocks as area residents celebrate the holiday.

This year, however, officials are hoping to avoid the gridlock we've experienced in the past.

"Celebrate with responsibility. Don’t forget that any disturbances downtown are going to be sanctioned by the authorities," said Reyna Torres Mendivil, Consul General of Mexico in Chicago.

The Office of Emergency Management and Communications says caravans that block streets and cause hazards for emergency vehicles will not be tolerated. The same goes for drag racing and drifting.

Most of the wild celebrations take place once the sun goes down, but there is also a lot to celebrate during the day.

One of the largest events celebrating Mexico’s independence from Spain back in 1810 is the 26th Street Parade in Little Village. It will step off at noon on Saturday, Sept. 16. The parade will feature floats that represent the various states in Mexico.

Meanwhile, community members have likely already started to see the flags waving, and one Ashburn resident is going all out.

Ulisses Miranda and his girlfriend are scary movie enthusiasts. Miranda is also proud of his Mexican heritage, so it's only fitting that on his car sits what many would argue is America’s favorite terrifying doll, Chucky, and his child, Glen, wearing a sombrero.

"Ever since last year, we started collecting horror dolls, and we were just like, hey, why not just throw them onto the car for independence or any other holiday, like a parade. Ever since then, we’ve been catching a lot of people’s attention, we bring joy to them, big smiles, everybody’s recording while driving around. Pretty much we started a trend, a lot of people started getting dolls as well," said Miranda. "Stay safe, no violence, leave all the drama at home."

From Chicago to surrounding suburbs, FOX 32 Chicago has a full guide to this year's Mexican Independence Day festivities HERE.