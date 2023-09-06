Chicago officials encourage safety amid Mexican Independence Day celebrations

Chicagoans plan to celebrate Mexican Independence Day with events across the city this month. Preparations are already underway to ensure safety.

The annual holiday commemorates Mexico declaring its independence from Spain in 1810 on Sept. 16.

Last year's celebration was coupled with chaos as Chicago police arrested several people, traffic was gridlocked in many areas and vehicles were impounded.

Little Village's 26th Street Mexican Independence Day Parade is one of the city's larger gatherings. This year, the parade will be held on Saturday from 12-4 p.m.

Chicago's Office of Emergency Management & Communications (OEMC) is preparing to keep citizens safe as they enjoy upcoming celebrations.

OEMC released a statement Wednesday.

"We remind those participating in events to be respectful of their neighbors and communities, as well as workers at critical facilities such as hospitals. They should also be mindful of first responders and emergency vehicles that are required to pass through areas where celebrations are occurring citywide," OEMC said.

"Car caravans that create a threat to public safety will not be tolerated. We also remind everyone that drag racing and drifting are not only illegal, but dangerous. Anyone in violation of the ordinance will be held accountable," the statement continued.