A City of Chicago employee has died of the coronavirus, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Wednesday in a news conference.

The name of “long-standing” employee is being withheld until family is notified, Lightfoot said.

In the news conference, Lightfoot also mentioned that the Chicago Housing Authority would be deferring April rent payments until May.

So far, at least 99 people have died of COVID-19 in Illinois.