South Shore coffee shop turns jobs into entrepreneurship pipeline for Chicago youth

The Brief At The Brew on Chicago’s South Shore, young workers gain job skills, financial literacy and mentorship to launch their own businesses. Owner Sam Sparks says the model is helping teens and young adults build opportunity and generational wealth.



In a neighborhood often defined by its challenges, a South Shore coffee shop is working to reshape the narrative — one cup at a time.

Inside The Brew, the sounds of espresso machines and customer orders resemble any neighborhood café. But owner Sam Sparks says the mission goes far beyond coffee.

"This isn’t just about coffee and smoothies," Sparks said. "It’s about creating opportunities for young people."

What to know:

Sparks, who grew up in the neighborhood, now hires workers between the ages of 16 and 24, offering them more than a paycheck. Employees receive hands-on training in financial literacy, professionalism and entrepreneurship — skills he says are often barriers for young people trying to get started.

"I wanted to create something that eliminated the strain of getting there," Sparks said. "Where they can learn financial literacy, economic growth and see us doing this at a very high level."

That training happens in real time — behind the counter, through mentorship and daily operations that mirror running a business.

What they're saying:

For 22-year-old Erynn Triplett, the experience opened doors she never expected.

"This opportunity has put me in rooms I never expected," Triplett said. "I was just part of Jesse Jackson’s funeral. I never expected to be a part of history like that."

She said the shop’s impact goes beyond individual success.

"Working here, I feel like this is bringing the community back together," she said. "Like a blueprint for getting things back open and alive."

The Brew has also helped young workers turn passions into businesses. At 21, Aburo Obichere said he arrived without a clear plan.

"When I came here, my business was zero," he said. "Now I’m registered LLC for my photography business and I can file my taxes."

Sparks said that outcome — ownership — is the goal.

"If we can show them the dream is closer, we can create generational wealth at a much younger age," he said.

He believes investing in young people is key to addressing broader challenges in neighborhoods like South Shore, giving them structured opportunities and guidance.

"We have to give them grace, but we also have to guide them too," Sparks said. "It’s our responsibility."

What's next:

As the shop continues to grow, Sparks hopes to expand the model to other communities, offering more young people a chance to turn opportunity into ownership.