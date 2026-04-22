Reward offered for Chicago armed robbers captured in viral video

The Brief A $1,000 reward is being offered for information in a February armed robbery in Fulton Market. Police say two suspects attacked a man, held him at gunpoint and stole his belongings before fleeing in an SUV. Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward as the suspects remain at large.



A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of two suspects who attacked and robbed a man at gunpoint two months ago in Fulton Market.

What to know:

Cook County Crime Stoppers announced the reward Tuesday in connection with the Feb. 12 attack that happened around 4:20 p.m. in the 200 block of North Peoria Street.

Video of the robbery shows the man pinned down and struck by two suspects while people were nearby.

According to police, at least one of the suspects pulled out a gun and demanded the victim's belongings. The suspects then stole the victim's property and fled the scene in an SUV.

Police said the 49-year-old refused medical assistance.

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What they're saying:

After the attack, Roger Romanelli, the executive director of the Fulton Market Association, said criminals are emboldened when they believe they will not be identified.

"I do believe [criminals] know in Fulton Market that there have been a few armed robberies. There have been some, like other neighborhoods, and they're not being caught," Romanelli said.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online at CPDTIP.com or call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-535-7867.