City of Chicago joins 7 counties in forming regional economic partnership

The city of Chicago is joining seven counties to create the Greater Chicagoland Economic Partnership, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced on Wednesday.

The new collaboration is the first of its kind effort that brings together leaders for counties in northeastern Illinois to drive a regional economic strategy and strengthen the economy in this competitive global market.

Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Lake, McHenry, and Will Counties will join Chicago, with the help of World Business Chicago, and strive to expand their services and complement existing programs throughout the region.

"This new partnership will codify our commitment to rise together as an economic regional powerhouse. The partnership comes at a time of great importance for Chicagoland's economic competitiveness," Lightfoot said. "We as a city have been shifting from economic recovery to economic prosperity. And as we do, we are making sure to lean into our strengths while seizing about new opportunities."

So far, the partners involved have pledged a total of $1 million to begin the three-year pilot program.

Mayor Lightfoot says after all the adversities the city has faced we are the best to prepare, respond, recover and prosper.