City officials announce downtown road closures as Mexican Independence Day celebrations continue

City officials announced new road closures Friday due to increased traffic activity as Mexican Independence Day celebrations continue.

Residents can expect rolling closures of DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Roosevelt Road, Michigan Avenue, Ida B. Wells Drive and Columbus Drive starting Friday night and through the weekend, the city said.

The Illinois State Police will also be assisting the Chicago Police Department with traffic enforcement in and around the central business district expressway ramps, officials said.

If you work or live in the affected area or if you are a critical care worker, you will be allowed access by showing your driver's license or work ID to CPD officers.

"The Office of Emergency Management and Communications and the Chicago Police Department have been monitoring events throughout the city on a 24/7 basis and have measures in place if any activity begins to escalate," OEMC said in a statement.

On Friday, Alderman Riley released a statement stating that he was frustrated with the large amount of cars and caravans that have visited downtown Chicago this past week.

"In celebration of Mexican Independence Day, hundreds of cars swarmed Downtown, set off illegal fireworks, and caused a disturbance with unacceptable levels of traffic and noise occurring until approximately 2:00 AM," said Ald. Riley.

Ald. Riley said because the Mayor's Administration denied future permit applications for events such as this in 2019, unsanctioned celebrations have been held throughout the city.

"In the past, the City of Chicago approved a planned parade to allow for this celebration to take place in other neighborhoods of the City. In 2019, the Mayor’s Administration decided to deny future permit applications for such events. Since then, unsanctioned celebrations have been held throughout the City, especially Downtown," said Ald. Riley.

FOX 32 reached out to the mayor's office for a statement, but have not yet heard back.