City officials deny permit for open-water swim in Chicago River, citing safety concerns

The City of Chicago has denied a permit for an open-water swimming event in the Chicago River set for later this year due to significant safety concerns.

The city received the permit application on June 13 for the swim, which was set for September 22.

However, they denied it due to "significant safety concerns for participants, first responders and the general public."

The permit application was reviewed by multiple departments, including Chicago police and fire, to identify "potential conflicts, safety issues, and the availability of resources necessary to support the event," according to the city.

Under municipal code, the city rejected the initial permit request, but it also offered "an alternative route that allows the event to proceed."

Further details haven't been released.

The Chicago River Swim organizers issued a statement to FOX 32 after the permit was denied.

In part, they said they're still working to have the event on the planned date.

"This evening, we were informed that one department of the city of Chicago - the Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT) - has denied our permit for the inaugural Chicago River Swim. While we are disappointed, we are hopeful that we will have the opportunity to address CDOT’s concerns and demonstrate the strength of our comprehensive safety plan.

"To date, we have not yet presented our detailed safety and execution plan to DCASE and the various city departments. We are optimistic that once we do, we will secure the necessary approvals and proceed with the event. Our goal remains to hold the swim on September 22, 2024, as scheduled.

"The Chicago River Swim, organized by A Long Swim, is a nonprofit event dedicated to supporting ALS research, with plans to provide swimming lessons for 2,000 children in underserved communities. So far, nearly $2 million has been raised for Northwestern's Feinberg School of Medicine to advance ALS research."

Before the permit was denied, 500 swimmers had reportedly signed up to take part in the swim, according to the Sun-Times.

Proceeds from the event would support local learn-to-swim programs for at-risk youth and for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) research at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine.