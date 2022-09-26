City-owned lots to be transformed into affordable housing

Sixteen city-owned vacant lots in Chicago’s North Lawndale neighborhood will be redeveloped into affordable single-family homes.

This is part of an initiative to expand homeownership options in the neighborhood. Each house will be sold for about $250,000.

Meanwhile, factory-made homes from a North Lawndale warehouse were made available in West Humboldt Park in late July.

Each unit is a two-story home with 720 square feet.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

In addition, officials are hoping to add these homes to East Garfield Park, North Lawndale, West Pullman and Washington Heights.

The homes would start at $350,000.