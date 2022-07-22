Factory-made homes coming to Chicago's West Side — what to know

There could be more affordable housing on the way for neighbors on Chicago’s West Side.

Factory-made homes from a North Lawndale warehouse will be available in West Humboldt Park by the end of the month.

Each unit is a two-story home with 720 square feet.

Officials hope to also add these homes to East Garfield Park, North Lawndale, West Pullman and Washington Heights.

The homes would start at $350,000.