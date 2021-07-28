Jewel-Osco looted in last year's George Floyd protests reopens with ceremony

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and community leaders gathered for the reopening of a Jewel on the South Side.

The store is one of the two Jewel-Osco's that were looted last year following the murder of George Floyd. The at 94th and South Ashland Avenue.

Another Jewel reopened a couple of weeks ago on 87th Street.

The mayor says this refurbished store in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood will improve the customer experience.

This store will also have 2,200 square feet of space for the South Shore drill team to practice.