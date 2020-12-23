City shuts down River North parties for violating COVID-19 restrictions

article

City officials shut down two River North parties over the weekend for allegedly violating statewide indoor service restrictions, including one party that allegedly charged a $100 entrance fee.

The venues are among 370 businesses cited by the city for violating coronavirus restrictions since the pandemic began in March. The latest batch of cases comes about two months after the city’s ban on indoor dining and service in October.

Officers crashed the first illegal party shortly after midnight Sunday at 409 W. Huron St., and found about 66 people not wearing masks or social distancing, city officials said.

City officials shut down a party with more than 83 guests Dec. 20, 2020 at 107 W. Hubbard St. | City of Chicago

The fourth-floor venue was charging $100 at the door, serving alcohol and had a DJ, according to a statement from the Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection.

The same night, police were called to an apartment at 107 W. Hubbard St. and found about 83 people gathered inside without masks, officials said. Guests were charged an entrance fee and there was a DJ.

The tenant of the apartment and the owner of the venue were both cited for violating COVID-19 regulations and unlicensed activity, officials said. The apartment party was also cited for having "hazardous and dangerous conditions."

Since March, the city has investigated 7,441 instances of coronavirus violations, officials said.

Earlier in December, city officials cited Ald. Tom Tunney’s (44th) Lake View restaurant and a Wicker Park club for violating coronavirus regulations. A week before, police shut down a Wicker Park basement party with more than 300 attendees.

Businesses cited for violating COVID-19 regulations can receive two citations with a potential fine of up to $10,500, the agency said. If a business repeatedly violates regulations, they may face extended closure of the establishment.

Six other businesses were cited in the last week include: