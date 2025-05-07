Noem slams Illinois' sanctuary policies in Springfield, Pritzker fires back

The Brief Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem visited Springfield and criticized Illinois’ sanctuary policies, accusing Gov. J.B. Pritzker of protecting undocumented immigrants at the expense of public safety. Pritzker fired back in a strongly worded statement, defending the state's approach and calling Noem’s remarks a political stunt aligned with Donald Trump. Pritzker is set to testify before Congress on June 12 about Illinois’ sanctuary policies.



Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem brought the national immigration debate to the Illinois capital on Wednesday, blasting the state’s sanctuary policies and accusing Gov. J.B. Pritzker of putting undocumented immigrants ahead of public safety.

What we know:

Speaking outside the governor’s mansion, Noem claimed Illinois' approach has led to a rise in violent crime.

"This governor has bragged about Illinois being a firewall against President Trump's immigration enforcement agenda and it is very clear that he is violating the Constitution of the United States because it is a federal law that the federal government and the president set and enforce immigration policies," Noem said.

Pritzker Responds :

Pritzker fired back in a sharply worded statement, defending the state's policies and criticizing both Noem and President Donald Trump.

"Unlike Donald Trump and Kristi Noem, Illinois follows the law.

"The Trump Administration is violating the United States Constitution, denying people due process, and disappearing law-abiding neighbors — including children who are U.S. citizens. Yet, they are taking no real action to promote public safety and deport violent criminals within the clear and defined legal process.

"Trump-Noem publicity stunts do not make our communities safer or our immigration system smarter. Illinois doesn’t need to abuse power or ignore the Constitution to keep our people safe. Like the millions of Americans asking for sensible, humane immigration reform, I encourage the Secretary to spend less time performing for Fox News and more time protecting the Homeland.

"Secretary Noem must have not realized she was visiting during Latino Unity Day where we come together celebrate the vibrancy and diversity of our community. Today, Secretary Noem was met by a force stronger than her: the people of Illinois.

"Illinoisans are sending a clear message to Trump’s lackeys that we will not let you mess with us without a resistance."

What's next:

Pritzker confirmed Tuesday that he will testify before Congress on June 12 regarding Illinois’ sanctuary policies.

New York Gov. Kathy Hocul and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz are also expected to testify.

RELATED: Pritzker agrees to testify before Congress on Illinois' sanctuary policies