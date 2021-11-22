Classes canceled for Evanston-Skokie District 65 due to staff shortages

Classes are cancelled Monday and Tuesday for Evanston-Skokie District 65 Schools due to staffing shortages.

Pre-K through 8th graders are off school for the whole week.

A note was sent to parents Friday explaining that stress is causing burnout for staff and absences could not be filled, even with substitutes.

District officials say it’s time for staff to rest and focus on their families.

This break gives families more time off, but for working parents, it adds more stress.

Seniz Ortunc said it is stressful for her husband, who is working from home due to the pandemic.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

"[The boys are] yelling, screaming and jumping all day, but thank God we are healthy, we have a home and we have food so we are lucky," said Ortunc about her 5-year old twin boys who are now at home.

Catherine Hwang, mother of 10-year old Sung Jae Lee and 5-year old Yeon Jae Lee, said everyone is burned out.

"We definitely understand the staff need a break after coming back from the pandemic and trying to get the kids caught up in school," said Hwang.

The district provided bags of food and containers of milk for the inconvenience.

Families picked up provisions at Nichols, Chute and Haven middle schools.

Advertisement

Two days will be added to the end of the school year.