Clerk pepper-sprayed in Irving Park robbery

A store clerk was pepper-sprayed during a robbery Friday in Irving Park on the Northwest Side.

About 1:50 a.m., a male walked into a store in the 3100 block of West Irving Park Road and shot pepper spray into the cashier’s eyes while the cashier opened the register, Chicago police said.

The male grabbed money out of the register and fled, police said.

The cashier was taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital in good condition, police said.

Area Five detectives are investigating.