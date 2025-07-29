CM Punk talks 'WWE Unreal' and how Chicago shaped his wrestling journey

Netflix’s new documentary series "WWE Unreal" takes wrestling fans behind the scenes of one of television’s biggest spectacles – shining a light on the work that it takes to pull on the weekly matches.

WWE star CM Punk doesn’t just know a thing or two about the pain inflicted inside the wrestling ring – as a Chicago native, he also knows about the pain inflicted by Chicago winters.

Punk sat down with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton to talk about the impact that our city has had on his wrestling career, saying "It’s the people, it’s the spirit of the entire city. Chicago is the city that works."

The popular wrestler added "When I put my boots on, I feel like I’m representing everybody from that city. I don’t want to let anybody down – and win, lose or draw, to me it’s about showing up and putting your best foot forward and working your ass off, like everybody in Chicago does."

"WWE Unreal" is streaming now on Netflix.