Coaches, former athletes to help keep Chicago kids safe over July 4th weekend

As Chicago prepares for what is historically one of the most violent weekends of the summer, a group of coaches and former athletes say if kids spend more time on the playground, they'll spend less time on the street.

They are planning to put words into action this weekend.

It was scrimmage time Thursday at the CSO sports complex on E. 47th St., with neighborhood kids practicing their moves in a safe environment.

This weekend, 100 kids will spend Saturday night into Sunday morning locked down in the facility, playing sports, watching movies and learning about Black history.

“Historically in Chicago, July 4 is one of the most violent nights, and especially with the uptick in the last week we want to just make sure we do our part to keep them safe, to shelter them,” said Romel Murphy of Equality Should Be Named.

That announcement came during a meeting of Chicago coaches and former athletes organized by state representative LaShawn Ford, who says more money spent on sports programs will translate into less violence on the streets.

"It gives them structure, discipline, and it gives them the right friends to hang around with. Right away it gives them a coach. The coach is going to be there to take an interest in them,” Ford said.

Among the speakers, the brothers of Chicago high school legend Ben Wilson, who was the number one player in the country when he was gunned down in 1984. They say it is frustrating that 36 years later, seemingly little has changed.

"Ben Wilson dies every single day in the city. Chicago, New York, Detroit. Every time someone dies a senseless death, that's been Wilson. So that's how it's relevant today," one of the brothers said.

The kids got hands on coaching from former Bulls star Craig Hodges, who called out his former teammate Michael Jordan for recently pledging a large check to promote racial equity and social justice, but not taking a leadership role.

"Yeah Michael Jordan! I'm going to drop $100 million! Where? Where is it going? Who is handling it?" Hodges asked. "Michael Jordan! Oprah Winfrey! Where are you at? Where you at in my city?"