Expand / Collapse search

Coast Guard recovers all missing Lake Michigan pyrotechnics

By Cody King
Published  May 28, 2025 8:29pm CDT
Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago
Missing pyrotechnics reported on Chicago beach, Coast Guard warns

Missing pyrotechnics reported on Chicago beach, Coast Guard warns

An explosive danger from the deep has washed up on a Chicago beach. The message tonight -- if you find it, don't touch it.

The Brief

    • All four phosphorus pyrotechnics missing from a late-May military exercise on Lake Michigan have been recovered, the U.S. Coast Guard said Wednesday night.
    • One device was found by a lifeguard at Montrose Beach in Chicago on May 26; the locations of the other three have not been disclosed.
    • The flares, used in a joint exercise near Milwaukee, failed to activate and can emit red smoke and flames of up to 2,900°F.

CHICAGO - All four phosphorus pyrotechnics that went missing during a military training exercise on Lake Michigan have been recovered, the U.S. Coast Guard said Wednesday night. 

What we know:

Officials have not released further details about where three of the devices were recovered. One was found by a lifeguard at Montrose Beach in Chicago on May 26.

The devices, which produce red smoke and flames reaching temperatures of up to 2,900 degrees Fahrenheit, were part of a joint military exercise held offshore near Milwaukee in late May.

The four pyrotechnics were deployed during the exercise but failed to activate upon entering the water, the Coast Guard said.

We’ll provide updates as more information becomes available.

RELATED: Coast Guard warns Lake Michigan beachgoers of unaccounted pyrotechnics

The Source

  • The information in this article was provided by the Coast Guard and a previous report from FOX 6.

ChicagoNews