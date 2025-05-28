Coast Guard recovers all missing Lake Michigan pyrotechnics

The Brief All four phosphorus pyrotechnics missing from a late-May military exercise on Lake Michigan have been recovered, the U.S. Coast Guard said Wednesday night. One device was found by a lifeguard at Montrose Beach in Chicago on May 26; the locations of the other three have not been disclosed. The flares, used in a joint exercise near Milwaukee, failed to activate and can emit red smoke and flames of up to 2,900°F.



All four phosphorus pyrotechnics that went missing during a military training exercise on Lake Michigan have been recovered, the U.S. Coast Guard said Wednesday night.

What we know:

Officials have not released further details about where three of the devices were recovered. One was found by a lifeguard at Montrose Beach in Chicago on May 26.

The devices, which produce red smoke and flames reaching temperatures of up to 2,900 degrees Fahrenheit, were part of a joint military exercise held offshore near Milwaukee in late May.

The four pyrotechnics were deployed during the exercise but failed to activate upon entering the water, the Coast Guard said.

