Coast Guard warns of heavy surf along Lake Michigan Monday

The Coast Guard is warning boaters and beachgoers of heavy surf Monday along the western shore of Lake Michigan.

The general public is urged to "think safety first and foremost," use common sense and heed warnings as high winds and rough waters are expected to continue through the evening, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a statement.

On Sunday, the National Weather Service cautioned swimmers to stay out of the water into Monday morning because of "life threatening waves and currents."

Boaters are asked to avoid navigating, and anyone who does is advised to know emergency procedures and wear a life jacket, the Coast Guard said. Surfers and kite surfers are asked to stay out of the water.

People are urged to avoid beaches, rocks and jogging paths near the Lake as waves can quickly knock someone off balance and into the water, the Coast Guard said. Dog-walkers are advised to keep their pets on a leash, away from heavy surf and off of jogging paths, jetties and piers.

"Never underestimate the power of Lake Michigan and never engage in taking ‘selfies' near the water," the Coast Guard said. "Taking unnecessary and irresponsible risks not only puts your life in danger, but also puts others, including first responders, in danger."

Sunday morning, a man drowned after jumping into Lake Michigan, and hours earlier the Chicago Triathlon was forced to cancel the swim portion of the race due to unfavorable swim conditions.

Later, crews found the body of a man who jumped into the Lincoln Park Lagoon on Saturday to save his dog.