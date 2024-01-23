Suburban Chicago men face cocaine charges after month-long investigation

Two suburban men are facing drug charges after a month-long investigation into cocaine sales in Naperville.

Aaron Koonce, 24, and Kenny Navarrete, 29, were arrested by Naperville police officers Friday in a parking lot in the 800 block of Illinois Route 59.

Koonce, of Wauconda, was charged with two counts of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

Police found Navarrete to be in possession of a loaded handgun and cocaine. The Island Lake man was charged with one count of armed violence and possession of a controlled substance.

The driver of their vehicle, a 29-year-old from Wauconda, was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor for driving on a suspended or revoked license.

No further information was provided.