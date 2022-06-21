Cold case break: Milwaukee man murdered Gary man in 1991, FBI says

The alleged killer in the death of a Gary, Indiana man has been identified more than 30 years after the murder occurred.

The FBI says 50-year-old Milwaukee resident Quentin Maurice Smith fatally stabbed 35-year-old John Thomas Currie in 1991.

Currie was found by family members inside his apartment on Carolina Street in Gary on November 26, 1991. He'd been stabbed multiple times.

Smith was arrested Tuesday after he had just been discharged from parole. He is awaiting extradition back to Lake County, Indiana.

Investigators say DNA evidence found at the crime scene three decades ago finally linked Smith to the murder.

The FBI Gang Response Investigative Team (GRIT) has been investigating a number of cold cases over the last four years and have made several arrests.

GRIT is asking anyone with information on a cold case to call 219-942-4899.