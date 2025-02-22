College of DuPage names new president

The Brief The College of DuPage board approved Muddassir Siddiqui as its eighth president. He's served in several roles at other colleges, including in Illinois, throughout his career. Siddiqui will take over as COD's president later this summer.



The College of DuPage Board of Trustees approved Muddassir Siddiqui as the institution’s next president at its meeting on Thursday.

Siddiqui, who currently serves as the vice chancellor of instructional innovation and digital strategy at the Houston Community College System, will become COD’s eighth president later this year.

The College of DuPage is the largest community college in the state with more than 26,000 students, according to its website.

It serves residents in most of DuPage County and parts of Cook and Will counties with more than 1 million people in its district.

Return to Illinois

What we know:

Siddiqui has held several administrative roles in other colleges, including in Illinois.

He’s previously worked as the interim college president, provost and vice president of academics and student development at Morton College in suburban Cicero.

He’s also served as the executive director of manufacturing and skills programs at City Colleges of Chicago.

Siddiqui holds a doctorate in adult education from Northern Illinois University, a master’s in business administration from the University of Northern Alabama, and a master’s degree in industrial technology from the Illinois Institute of Technology.

What they're saying:

After he was confirmed by the College of DuPage board, he shared his excitement to begin a new role.

"It's an honor to join a college that stands as a beacon of educational excellence in Illinois and beyond," Siddiqui said in a statement. "I’m very optimistic about what we can do together as we look to the future. I believe the trajectory of College of DuPage has positioned us as a national leader among community colleges. Together we will build on this legacy, continue to innovate and remain a vital resource for our students and the communities we serve."

What's next:

Siddiqui will succeed Brian Caputo who retired last year.

Christine M. Hammond has served as the college’s interim president and will finish her term on June 30.