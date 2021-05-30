Color-blind suburban Chicago men get new glasses so they can see colors for the first time

On Sunday in Woodstock, Illinois, two men saw in color for the first time.

Andrew is a truck driver and his grandfather Roger is a retired electrician. To them, the world is gray and washed out. Many colors are indistinguishable.

Andrew's wife and children gave them both EnChroma glasses so they could see the world in color.

"Wow!" said Roger after trying on the glasses, while looking at a rainbow of balloons. "Life will be better. Or at least I'll know what we're talking about when they say, 'Look at that.'"

Approximately 8% of men and 0.5% of women are color blind. People who are color blind only see about 10 percent of colors.

