Colorado teen sentenced for armed robbery in downtown Downers Grove

The Brief A 17-year-old Venezuelan migrant from Colorado was sentenced after pleading guilty to robbing a woman at gunpoint in downtown Downers Grove on April 22, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney. Prosecutors said the teen demanded money while armed with a handgun and fled with $110 after the victim complied. He was arrested in Colorado, extradited to DuPage County on May 16, and remained in custody until his sentencing on July 7.



A Colorado teen has been sentenced after pleading guilty to robbing a woman at gunpoint in downtown Downers Grove earlier this year, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

What we know:

The teen, a 17-year-old Venezuelan migrant, appeared in court Monday morning and pleaded guilty to one count of armed robbery with a firearm, a Class X felony. He was sentenced the same day.

The backstory:

The charge stems from an incident on April 22, around 8:37 p.m., in the 4900 block of Forest Avenue.

Prosecutors said the victim was walking alone when four people approached her. One of them — later identified as the teen — had a handgun tucked in his waistband and yelled "money, money" at her, while another suspect pulled at her purse.

The woman gave the teen $110 before the group ran off, according to authorities.

Investigators later determined the teen was living in Colorado. A DuPage County judge issued an arrest warrant on May 7, and the teen was extradited to Illinois on May 16.

He was ordered held at a detention hearing on May 19 and remained in custody until Monday’s sentencing.

What they're saying:

"The identification of the juvenile in this case, and his subsequent extradition from Colorado, demonstrates the lengths we will go to hold anyone who commits a crime in DuPage County accountable for their actions. We have absolutely zero tolerance for armed violence, as we saw in this case, and I commend the Downers Grove Police Department for their truly outstanding work, which included traveling to Colorado, that allowed us to hold this juvenile responsible for his actions," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said.