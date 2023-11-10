Columbia College Chicago labor strike continues

A strike at Columbia College Chicago continues, heading into its third week.

Students and part-time faculty union members marched three miles from campus to the home of the college's president on Friday.

The student-organized event is the latest example of the overwhelming support for the more than 600 adjunct professors who have been picketing since October 30.

"This is supposed to be peaceful, nonviolent, we're doing this for a good cause, and we want to make sure that our actions today convey a positive message," Colombia College Chicago student Guo-Jian Schwartz said.

Mayor Brandon Johnson issued a statement Thursday on the labor strike.

The complete statement is included below:

"We hope for a quick resolution from the administration that centers the thousands of students who view Columbia College as a pathway to fulfilling their dreams, and the adjunct faculty who help them reach those aspirations. Merging classes and eliminating courses do not serve the best interests of students or faculty. Adjunct professors work tirelessly to make sure higher education students receive the education they deserve, and I hope the union and the administration can come together to find an equitable solution that values our professors while prioritizing their students."