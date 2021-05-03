Comcast outages reported in western suburbs after crew knocks down pole

Comcast service was out Monday afternoon for customers in parts of the western suburbs after a construction crew knocked down a pole near Elmhurst.

Crews were working around Interstate 294 and St. Charles Road when they accidentally toppled a pole that damaged a fiber line, according to Comcast spokesperson Amanda Vallejo.

"We have a crew onsite now working to restore service as soon as possible," Vallejo said.

About 1400 outage reports were submitted to downdetector.com around 6 p.m., according to the website. Users reported outages in Forest Park, Cicero, Berwyn and Oak Park.

