Come and get it: Chicago now has enough vaccine to meet demand

For the first time, Chicago now has enough vaccine for anyone who wants it.

Starting Friday, April 23rd, limited walk-in appointments will be available at all city-operated vaccine sites. Vaccine eligibility is also expanding to 16-and-17-year-olds who come with a parent.

"As demand has cooled in other parts of the country and other parts of the state, we've had more vaccine directed to Chicago," said Chicago Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady.

She still recommends making an appointment online or over the phone if possible.

In other parts of Illinois, like Will County, there is more vaccine than people rolling up their sleeves to receive it. Twenty-four percent of Will County residents are vaccinated, trailing only Chicago, Cook County and DuPage County in vaccination rates.

Other states are encouraging the vaccine by providing unique opportunities to those who have received the shots. For example, the Los Angeles Dodgers will host a fully vaccinated fan section at their Saturday game.

"I don't know that we're going to be at a point where everything is fully open [this summer]. But if you are vaccinated, you're going to be able to take part in that fun, in ways that otherwise you may not be able to and it's how we're going to make it safer for everybody," said Dr. Arwardy.

To make an appointment in Chicago, you can log onto www.zocdoc.com/vaccine.