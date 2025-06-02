ComEd electric bills just went up—here's what to know

The Brief As of June 1, ComEd has raised its electricity supply rate. Most customers will pay about $10.60 more each month. ComEd says it doesn’t make money from this part of the bill and that help is available.



ComEd customers will start paying more for electricity this month.

What we know:

Starting June 1, ComEd’s electricity supply rate went up to about 10 cents per kilowatt-hour. That’s a 45% increase from this time last year, when the rate was 6.9 cents.

For most customers, that means paying around $10.60 more every month on their electric bill.

This increase applies to the supply and transmission part of the bill—not the delivery. Supply and transmission usually make up more than half of the total bill.

ComEd says it does not make a profit from this part of the bill and that they simply pass these supply costs along to customers.

The new rate is expected to stick until October.

What they're saying:

ComEd says the increase comes from a power auction held last year by PJM Interconnection, a company that manages the electricity grid in northern Illinois. ComEd says it was not involved in the auction and doesn’t keep any of the extra money from the higher rates.

"These costs go into effect in June and will be reflected in the "supply" portion of customer bills, which ComEd passes on directly to customers with no markup. ComEd does not profit from this increase, was not part of the auction, does not supply capacity, and does not retain any proceeds of the capacity charge payments. ComEd is responsible for the "delivery" portion of bills, which pays for the work ComEd does to maintain and upgrade the system to ensure safe and reliable electric service for all customers," ComEd said in a statement.

AG Raoul's Response

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul had been trying to lower the prices that led to this rate increase.

Back in April, he filed a complaint with federal energy regulators asking for a do-over of the electricity auction that caused the price jump.

Raoul said the rules used in the auction were flawed and unfair to consumers, and asked that the auction be rerun under improved rules that were already approved for future use.

He also said if the auction wasn't redone before the higher prices went into effect, then he wants the government to order refunds for customers based on the lower prices a fairer auction would produce.

Raoul said a rerun of the auction could cut the price increase in half.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear how much relief ComEd customers will see from a credit tied to a state energy law, the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA), which is expected to vary month to month.

"We’re glad CEJA gives customers some relief in the short term, and in the long term we will continue to work at fixing the root causes of this price spike, mainly poor policy from PJM Interconnection, the power grid operator for northern Illinois," said Sarah Moskowitz, Executive Director of Citizens Utility Board (CUB). "As we advocate for pro-consumer reforms at PJM and the State Capitol, we also urge ComEd to work with customers to keep them connected this summer."

What's next:

So far this year, ComEd says it's helped more than 100,000 customers get $31 million in financial help. You can visit ComEd.com/BillSupport to see what assistance programs you may qualify for.

CUB has also set up a website—CUBHelpCenter.com—with tips for saving energy and getting bill help.