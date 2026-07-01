ComEd urges customers to cut back on electricity during brutal heatwave

The Brief ComEd is urging customers to conserve electricity as extreme heat puts heavy strain on power equipment across parts of Chicago and the western suburbs. While no outages have been reported, crews are working around the clock to repair impacted equipment and prevent service disruptions. Customers are being asked to cut back on energy use, especially between noon and 8 p.m., as dangerous heat continues through the week.



ComEd is asking customers across parts of Chicago and several western suburbs to immediately cut back on electricity use as days of extreme heat place heavy strain on the local power grid.

ComEd makes plea to Chicago-area customers

What we know:

The utility company said Wednesday that prolonged high temperatures have created critical demand levels in areas including Berwyn, Cicero, Forest Park, Maywood, Oak Park, North Riverside, Riverside and Stickney,

Chicago neighborhoods such as Austin, Douglass Park, Garfield Park, North Lawndale and Little Village have also been impacted.

"ComEd is asking all customers to reduce electricity use right away — especially between noon and 8 p.m., when demand is highest and the grid is under the greatest strain," a statement from the company read.

Despite the strain, ComEd said no customers had lost power as of Wednesday afternoon.

The company described the issue as an isolated equipment impact tied to the sustained heat wave that has pushed temperatures into the 90s for several straight days and sent heat index values soaring above 100 degrees for most of the region.

ComEd crews, engineers and system operators are working to repair affected equipment, deploy additional resources and keep electricity flowing in impacted communities.

The utility said it has also activated its voluntary load reduction program, asking large commercial and industrial customers to reduce their power consumption to ease stress on the system.

What you can do:

ComEd recommended the following:

Raise the thermostat as high as is comfortably safe — every degree helps reduce strain on the system.

Turn off unnecessary lights, chargers and electronic devices.

Delay running energy-intensive appliances such as dishwashers, washing machines and dryers until later in the evening.

Delay EV charging on home chargers, especially during daylight hours.

Use ceiling or box fans to stay comfortable while reducing air conditioning demand.

Close blinds, shades and curtains to block heat and keep homes cooler.

Avoid nonessential electricity use during peak hours whenever possible.