ComEd giving out free tickets for EV rally this weekend — Here's how to get them

Engines are revving up for the ComEd EV Rally at the Museum of Science and Industry.

The event starts this weekend, and you have the chance to go for free!

ComEd is giving away 500 tickets to young girls and their families. The race is all about educating young women on electric vehicles and clean energy careers.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

If you're interested, there is a promo code to get the free tickets on the rally's website.

The race kicks off Saturday and runs from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.