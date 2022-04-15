ComEd looks to increase rates again — here's what you need to know

Still grappling with political fallout from a lobbying scandal, ComEd is seeking a $199 million rate hike.

The utility company filed their proposal on Friday.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the rate hike would add $2.20 per month to the average residential customer bill beginning in January 2023.

ComEd says the funds will be used for infrastructure investments.

Friday’s filing with the Illinois Commerce Commission launches an eight-month process to determine if the increase is warranted.

Last year, ComEd was granted a $46 million rate increase, which added 16-cents per month to current residential bills.