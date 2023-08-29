ComEd's lawn-mowing goats celebrate after clearing 7 acres of vegetation

They go where no lawnmower has gone before, and now the goats of ComEd are getting the celebrity treatment.

ComEd has a team dedicated to keeping the lights on. You might say they're the GOATs of their profession.

On Tuesday, ComEd's lawn-mowing goats took a victory lap in Chicago after clearing seven acres of vegetation over the summer months.

Last year, the goats went on a boat to celebrate their hard work. This year, they strutted their stuff in Pioneer Court, just off Michigan Avenue.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The utility uses the goats to clear brush in areas, under power lines, that are difficult to mow. Their efforts prevent power outages and service disruptions.