ComEd prepared to respond to potential power outages due to winter storm

Agencies across the state are taking time to prepare for the storm.

Road crews are loading salt trucks and will begin pre-treating roadways Wednesday.

ComEd is increasing staffing, and putting additional equipment and crews in place to respond to any potential power outages.

Residents are encouraged to prepare by having flashlights and blankets readily available.

Additionally, Evanston announced Tuesday that it is opening garages for free winter storm parking.

They will waive parking fees from Thursday through Monday.

They're doing this to allow for quicker snow removal on city streets.