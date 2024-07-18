Comedy show 'Love Isn't Blind' hits Chicago, challenging suitors to win hearts without words

Prepare for a dating experiment like no other as comedian Allison Goldberg brings her comedy show, "Love Isn't Blind," to Chicago on Thursday night.

Four suitors will be challenged to win over a bachelorette’s heart, but there’s a catch – they can’t speak.

Contestants will take part in a series of unconventional challenges, from calling their moms to unlocking their phones, until the participants are narrowed down to just two finalists.

The bachelorette will then have the opportunity to hear the suitors' voices before making her final decision and being whisked away to the bar for an immediate date.

Attendees hoping to participate can apply ahead of time or nominate a friend.

The bachelors are then selected through an interview process.

Allison Goldberg said she was inspired to create the show after months of a lack of socialization due to COVID-19.

"Post pandemic, I wanted to create something just super rowdy and interactive that lent itself to people meeting each other in real life," said Goldberg.

The show is an engaging experience for all. Upon entry, audience members will receive wristbands based on their relationship status.

Whether it’s creating friendships or finding a potential soulmate, Goldberg’s goal is to foster a safe and joyful environment where people will build meaningful relationships.

Her shows have garnered success stories too. One couple that met at the show dated for six months and another is now engaged.

"Another thing that I consider a success story, and I know it's so cheesy, but I'm so proud of all the friendships coming out of the show," said Goldberg. "It's also written up as a good solo event, so if you want to come alone, that's okay too."

The show will take place at The Den Theatre at 7:15 p.m.

For more information, visit the Love Isn't Blind website.