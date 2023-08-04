Community leaders say violence is a disease, call for meeting with Pritzker

Community leaders are calling for a meeting with Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker saying violence is a disease and civility is the cure.

The purpose of the proposed meeting with the governor is to lay out the Illinois Plan of Civility.

This — ahead of upcoming hearings in Springfield on civility and civics.

State Rep. La Shawn Ford said civility involves kindness, empathy, and understanding while promoting respectful and polite behavior.

The CDC reports that youth exposure to violence is strongly linked with 16 health risks and conditions, including low grades in school and mental health problems.