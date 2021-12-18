Expand / Collapse search

Community rallies around family of 16-year-old fatally struck by truck in Back of the Yards

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Back of the Yards
CHICAGO - The cycling community is rallying behind the family of a 16-year-old boy who was killed in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Jose Velasquez was riding his bike last week, when he was hit by a turning trucker, who failed to yield.

Cyclists gathered for a candlelight vigil Saturday night.

A Go Fund Me created for his parents has raised more than $15,000 to help with the teen's funeral expenses. 