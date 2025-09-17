Commuter caught crawling under stopped Metra train in Chicago suburb, video shows

The Brief Hinsdale police issued a safety warning after video showed a commuter crawling under a stopped Metra train at the Garfield Crossing. The warning comes during Rail Safety Week, a national campaign reminding the public that following railroad crossing rules can prevent deadly accidents.



Police in a Chicago suburb are warning commuters about rail safety after video captured a person crawling underneath a stopped Metra train.

What we know:

The incident occurred on the morning of Sept. 8 at the Garfield Crossing near downtown Hinsdale, according to police. Officials did not say when it happened.

In the video, the train appeared to be stopped on the tracks with all safety features activated when the commuter crossed and crawled underneath it, police said.

"Catching a train is not worth risking your life," police said.

What we don't know:

Hinsdale police said they do not have additional details about the woman in the video or her motive.

What's next:

The warning is part of the department’s effort to highlight Rail Safety Week, a national campaign that runs through this week to remind the public that following safety rules at railroad crossings can save lives.