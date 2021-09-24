Concealed carry holder shoots 2 teens who tried to carjack him in Hoffman Estates: police

Two 16-year-old boys were shot in suburban Chicago early Friday morning after allegedly trying to carjack a motorist at a gas station.

The shooting happened at a Mobil around 5:40 a.m. at Golf and Roselle roads in Hoffman Estates.

As the teens were stealing the car, the man — a concealed carry license holder — took out a gun and shot at the pair, according to police.

The wounded teens ditched the stolen car a short distance away and were gone by the time police arrived, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The teens were dropped off at West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park around 7 a.m. They claimed they got shot in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, Chicago police said.

After further investigation, it was determined that the teens were shot in Hoffman Estates.

One teen was struck in the left shoulder and back. He was listed in serious, but stable condition.

The second teen was shot in the left leg and is listed in fair condition, police said.

The pair were being questioned as persons of interest in the carjacking, Hoffman Estates Sgt. John Bending said.

Advertisement

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.