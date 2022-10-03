Concealed carry holder shoots burglary suspect in Chinatown: police

A concealed carry holder shot a burglary suspect in the stomach in Chinatown Monday night.

At about 6:37 p.m., a 32-year-old man was arriving home in the 300 block of West 24th Place when he saw a man burglarizing his residence, police said.

The 32-year-old is a valid CCL holder, and fired shots, striking the burglar in the stomach.

The offender, 30, was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

Detectives are currently investigating.