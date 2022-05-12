Concealed carry holder shoots woman after she pointed gun at him during domestic incident: police

A concealed carry holder shot a woman in the shoulder after she pointed a gun at him on Chicago's South Side Wednesday night.

The incident occurred in the 4800 block of South Michigan.

At about 10:25 p.m., a 27-year-old woman confronted a 26-year-old man who was walking toward his residence, and pointed a handgun at him.

The man, a CCL holder, drew his firearm and shot at the woman, striking her in the shoulder, police said.

The man then ran into the house and called police.

The woman was placed into custody and transported to the hospital in fair condition.

A weapon was recovered.

Chicago police say this appears to be a domestic-related incident.