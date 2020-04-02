Concealed-carry holder — wounded by gunfire — shoots 16-year-old gunman in West Side attempted robbery

article

A 29-year-old concealed-carry license holder exchanged gunfire in an attempted robbery Thursday morning on the West Side, wounding a 16-year-old gunman and suffering two gunshot wounds himself.

Shortly before 7 a.m., the license-holder was walking in the 600 block of North LeClaire in Austin when a group of three to five suspects came up and demanded his money and belongings, Chicago police said.

As a 16-year-old boy in the group pulled out a weapon, the 29-year-old drew his own gun and exchanged gunfire with the group, police said.

The license-holder was shot in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

The 16-year-old was struck twice in the abdomen and taken to the same hospital, police said. His condition was unknown.

No charges have been filed.