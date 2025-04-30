Congress again asks to interview Northwestern president over antisemitism on campus

The Brief A Congressional committee is again asking to interview Northwestern President Michael Schill over alleged antisemitism on campus. Schill testified before the committee last year about the school's response to antisemitic incidents. The committee chair claimed Northwestern University has still failed to protect its Jewish students.



The president of Northwestern University is being called before Congress once again over alleged antisemitic incidents on campus.

What we know:

The House Committee on Education and Workforce wants a transcribed interview about allegations of antisemitism on the Evanston campus.

Northwestern President Michael Schill already testified in May of last year, but the committee chair, U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg (R-Michigan), said he didn't deliver on his promises made during that hearing.

"The Committee seeks to understand both this disturbing climate of antisemitism at Northwestern as well as the University’s apparent failure to protect Jewish students, and therefore seeks to conduct a transcribed interview with you," Walberg said in the letter.

A Northwestern spokesperson said the school is reviewing this request. They also pointed out the university has strengthened its student code of conduct and the policies are being enforced, including mandatory antisemitism training, which is now required for everybody on campus.

The school outlined these efforts in a report released in late March.

Read the full letter from the Committee on Education and Workforce here.