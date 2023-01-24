Congressional Dems mark 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, call for more abortion access

Roe v. Wade is no more, but Democrats in Congress gathered Tuesday to mark the 50th anniversary of its signing into law.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer led the group, calling for more abortion access for women and leveling harsh criticism at Republicans.

Illinois Senator Dick Durbin was also in attendance.

"There are efforts underway to figure out a way to limit a woman's access to legally dispensed prescription drugs and over-the-counter medications. There are efforts underway to track women as they travel and come close to a clinic for assistance and to hold them legally liable. Is that your vision of America? It's not mine," Durbin said.

Abortion is now banned in at least 13 states, but the fight over it is still taking place in courtrooms across the country.