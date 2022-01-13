Congressman Bobby Rush endorses Karin Norington-Reaves to replace him

Congressman Bobby Rush is endorsing Karin Norington-Reaves to replace him.

On Thursday, Rush backed Norington-Reaves, who is the CEO of the Chicago Cook Workforce Partnership.

The pair have worked together in the past to open a Chatham education and workforce center.

Ald. Pat Dowell is also running for Rush's congressional seat.

Rush announced at the start of the year that he would be retiring after 30 years in congress.