Congressman Chuy Garcia submits signatures to run for Chicago mayor

The deadline to submit nomination petitions to run for Chicago mayor was Monday.

Congressman Chuy Garcia filed his petitions shortly after 4 p.m. He was the last candidate to do so.

Candidates must file 12,500 signatures.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Filing late gives candidates the advantage of less time for someone to challenge those signatures.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot filed her petitions Monday as well. She spoke shortly after delivering her petitions.

"With the filing today, one chapter in the campaign ends, and another opens," said Lightfoot. "And the next thing that we're focused on is continuing our effort to reach voters all across the city."

The two additions to the long list of candidates makes 11 total.

Election Day is Feb. 28.