Conor McGregor surprises Chicago area student-athletes

Some Chicago area student-athletes got the surprise of a lifetime on Tuesday when UFC superstar Conor McGregor paid them a visit.

"I never expected to meet Conor in person," said Carlos Vilchis. "And then we were just standing right there and when I see him walk by, I was just surprised and shocked."

McGregor honored seven student-athletes from the city and suburbs as part of the "Making a Difference On and Off the Field" campaign.

Three of the kids were given tickets to a Chicago Cubs game and a check to donate to their favorite charity.

Other student-athletes were at Wrigley Field Tuesday night to throw out the first pitch.

