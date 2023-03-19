Construction on Kennedy Expressway in Chicago begins Monday

A major construction project that will impact drivers on Chicago's Kennedy Expressway for three years will begin after the evening commute on Monday.

The exact time for the start of construction is 10 p.m.

The Illinois Department of Transportation said that 275,000 vehicles use the Kennedy Expressway every day. The Expressway officially opened in November 1960, with the last major rehabilitation completed in 1994.

The construction project will stretch from the I-94 junction to Ohio Street. Crews will repair 36 bridge decks, add new signs, patch pavement, and upgrade lighting.

IDOT said drivers can expect the construction to happen in 3 stages:

Stage I – Inbound Kennedy

The reversible express lanes will remain open in the inbound direction, while two mainline inbound lanes will be closed at a time. Drivers should expect lane shifts and overnight lane closure, along with various ramp closures. Later this summer, painting and the installation of new LED lighting will begin on inbound Hubbard’s Cave, between Ohio and Lake streets. Construction is anticipated to be completed later this fall, with all lanes and ramps reopening and the express lanes resuming normal operations.

Stage II – Reversible Express Lanes

The reversible express lanes will be closed to accommodate rehabilitation of the REVLAC system and bridge structures, along with pavement patching. In addition, mainline lane closures will be needed to accommodate painting and the installation of new LED lighting in both directions of Hubbard’s Cave, between Ohio and Lake streets. Construction is anticipated to begin in spring 2024 and be completed in fall 2024.

Stage III – Outbound Kennedy

The reversible express lanes will remain open in the outbound direction, while two mainline outbound lanes will be closed at a time. Lane shifts and overnight lane closure, along with various ramp closures will be needed to complete the work. Additionally, new LED lighting installation and painting will be completed on outbound Hubbard’s Cave, between Ohio and Lake streets. Construction is anticipated to begin in spring 2025 and be completed in late fall 2025.