Construction worker dead, another critically injured after scaffolding fall on South Side: officials

A construction worker is dead and another is hospitalized after falling from a scaffolding while working on a project on the city's South Side.

The incident happened at 11:45 a.m. Thursday in the 5600 block of S. Maryland Street, near the University of Chicago.

Two male workers, one of whom is 27 years old, fell from the scaffolding, according to Chicago police. The 27-year-old was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

His identity has not been released.

The other worker was also taken to the University of Chicago Hospital and is in critical condition, CPD said.

Turner Construction Company, who employs the two workers, issued a statement about the accident.

"This is an extremely sad day. Our hearts are broken, and we extend our thoughts and prayers to their family members, friends, and colleagues at this extremely difficult time," the construction company said. "The safety and wellbeing of everyone on our sites is so important to us. We work extremely hard to prevent days like this and we have halted all construction activity."

Grief counseling services will be available to the workers at the site for several days and weeks.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing. We'll bring more updates as they become available.

